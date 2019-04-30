Two men arrested for possessing military uniforms

Police in Suba South are investigating how two civilians from Sindo acquired uniforms and boots belonging to the military.

Suspects Harrison Ochieng’ and Manfred Nyaronyi were arrested on Saturday night in a house in Sindo where they were hiding. They were found with military jerseys.

Police suspect the uniforms were being used for criminal activities at Sindo market.

The suspects were arrested after the police got a tip off from a member of the public following the escalation of crime in the area.

Suba South police commandant Richard Cheruiyot told journalists his officers raided the house and recovered two military uniforms and three gumboots. A pair of shoes, two pairs of military boots and a military bag were also found.

"What surprised us is that the regalia was genuine. It had similar service number, name and tag .We suspect they are using the jerseys to commit crimes,” Cheruiyot said.

Cheruiyot said they have launched investigations to know the owners of the uniforms. He said they suspect the jerseys might have been stolen.

“We’re investigating the mission of the two suspects. Police are yet to establish where the uniforms came from,” he said.

On Monday, Cheruiyot said they will not allow individuals with ill motives to engage crime in Sindo. He said they are working with locals to ensure people with suspicious characters are arrested and investigated.

“The suspects are detained at Magunga police station and we’re taking them to court as soon as possible,” he said.

Last week, Sindo residents lynched two suspects they accused of being part of criminal gangs who attack and steal property from locals.

Suspects Onyango Ndiya and Lawrence Oguda were stoned to death by an angry mob after they were found with a stolen motorbike.

A third suspect managed to escape by swimming in Lake Victoria.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi