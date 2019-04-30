Sh600,000 meant for phone imports at the centre of trade dispute

A businessman was charged yesterday with intentionally refusing to pay back Sh600,000 he got from his loyal client.

The court heard that Abdurrahaman Ali pretended he was in a position to import original mobile phones from China and help his client, Abdikadar Abdilisha, become rich.

The prosecution said he got the cash in October but failed to honour the deal. He was arrested and taken to the Starehe DCI headquarters. At the facility, he promised to repay the money but later refused.

The court was told that when Abdilisha sought to have his money back, Ali became furious and threatened to cut him to pieces, warning him that he only owed him friendship, not money.

Yesterday, Ali said he took the money because the complainant was his friend and he knew he could not revenge.

He requested for lenient bond terms, saying he is a good citizen and will respect the conditions set by the court. He added that he had no money to hire a lawyer and would need witness statements to rehearse.

The accused was granted Sh100,000 bond. The case will be mentioned on May 5 and heard on August 8.

