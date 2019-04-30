Rock and a hard place for state on game meat

The government yesterday acknowledged that the illegal bushmeat trade was pushing wildlife into extinction.

Tourism CS Najib Balala has been at the forefront pushing for the game meat business. He is on record saying that the introduction of consumptive utilisation of wildlife products will not open doors to poaching.

Yesterday, he announced that a report on consumptive utilisation of wildlife task force headed by Ben Okita was ready.

Previously, Balala said the introduction of consumptive utilisation of wildlife products will not open doors to poaching, a move Okita supported.

Okita dismissed claims the move will wipe out some of the iconic species.

He said live sale, cropping and culling are allowed and there is nothing new.

He cited crocodile, tortoise, chameleon, birds, snails and frogs as those that can be farmed. Others are lizards, butterfly, ostrich and plants.

Okita said consumptive utilisation should, however, be subject to rules and regulations which will be made under the act.

"The Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013, says utilisation and exploitation of wildlife resources by any party, whether an individual landowner or in a conservation area and wherever else, shall be practised in a manner that is sustainable," Okita said.

Balala formed the task force in April, a move that saw conservationists up in arms saying it could lead to the extermination of iconic species.

"The consumptive utilisation report is ready, anytime next week, they will present their report. We are waiting for the chairman. He was travelling," Balala said at Kenya Wildlife Service headquarters.

The CS, who led other officials in the launch of Huduma Numba, said the report will be made public the moment he formally receives it.

Present were Tourism CAS Joseph Boinnet, Tourism PS Joe Okudo, PS Susan Koech (Wildlife) and KWS director general John Waweru.

The report comes against a backdrop of disclosure by Balala that the population of giraffes had dwindled.

The population of giraffes in the country is below 30,000, which is a third of the world's giraffes, he said.

"Out of the four species in the world, we have three in Kenya, the reticulated giraffe, the Maasai giraffes and Rothschild's giraffe."

There are only 90,000 giraffes in the world, he said.

"The 90,000 seems to be big but if we continue with lack of habitation and bush meat," he said, adding that giraffes are browsers.

He said there is need to give the species more protection under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora(Cites).

Balala said Kenya and Chad have proposed to Cites for giraffes to be listed under Appendix II so they are regulated.

"If left like this, numbers will go down. It will be too late to save the giraffe," he said, adding that KWS was putting scientific figures to support its bid.

"If figures will convince, it will definitely be accepted."

Questions have, however, emerged on Kenya's commitment to conservation.

Balala has previously denied claims the introduction of consumptive utilisation of wildlife will open up hunting in the country.

The CS said Kenya is known globally as the champion of conservation, a trend that will be maintained at all costs.

"All wildlife belongs to the government and it is determined to keep the recognition of the industry worldwide in the wildlife sector," he said.

The task force had been given the first 30 working days to do an interim report and final report after 60 working days.

The team reviewed policy and legislative framework relating to consumptive wildlife utilisation including the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013.

It also looked at the implications and impact of allowing consumptive utilisation.

Other works include the review of the impact of relevant international conventions, treaties and on its implementation in Kenya.

The manner, form, nature and style of the practice must be in conformity with the provisions of the relevant laws, including land use management and planning.

Balala yesterday said habitat had declined, coupled with push meat that has pushed down the numbers.

"Appendix II is not banning is actually regulating while appendix I is the elimination of discussion on trade or whatsoever in the world."

Balala said illegal bush meat was thriving, a move that has seen the ministry heighten security especially outside parks.

The problem is outside the park in private conservancies, community conservancies, in ranges and rangelands. That is where we need to monitor, he said.

