Rains to continue for the next seven days - MET

• Moderate to very heavy rainfall was recorded over several parts of the country for the last seven days.

Nairobians shield themselves in the CBD during heavy rains.
Image: MONICAH MWANGI

Rains will continue in few parts of the country for the next seven days, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

The department said the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central and South Rift Valley regions are likely to experience sunny intervals in the morning throughout the forecast period.

But the regions will receive showers and thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu counties are likely to experience sunny intervals in the morning and afternoon for the next seven days.

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka counties are likely to experience sunny intervals in the morning throughout the forecast period, with afternoon showers over few places.

The weatherman has added that Northeastern region will receive rains over few places in the morning a part from Friday.

Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta counties will experience sunny intervals in the morning with afternoon/evening showers over few places.

The Coastal strip is likely to experience showers over a few places in the morning and afternoon.

The weatherman has also said that moderate to very heavy rainfall was recorded over several parts of the country for the last seven days.

KEVIN CHERUIYOT
30 April 2019

