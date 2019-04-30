Nyagarama told to recruit young executives

MOST CECs ARE RETIREES

Nyamira governor John Nyagarama. /ALVIN RATEMO
Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama has been told to hire youthful officials to  "save the county from drowning service delivery".

Kemera MCA George Nyachae said on Sunday at Kerongo Primary School that it is unjustifiable to employ only retired workers.

The MCA said most county executives engaged in retrogressive activities that only empowered themselves. 

Nyachae said, “We have youths who can perform better especially in the positions of CECs and we are calling upon Nyagarama to get youths in these positions as they can save our county resources which have been squandered without development.” 

He said the impeachment of CECs will continue until the county gets "people who are willing to work". 

“The impeachment we are carrying out is not aimed at specific individuals. It will sweep across those who are not competent so we can get other people who can make our county move forward." 

Nyachae said the county has been lagging behind in development and blamed the executive for taking more than the required time to achieve development projects.

“The executives should make sure they commit development money to the required projects within a specified period, and if nothing is done, we should send them home,” he said.

