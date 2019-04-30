No decision made on Collymore's exit - Safaricom

Safaricom PLC Board has not made a decision on Bob Collymore's replacement, Chairman Nicholas Nganga has said.

"This will be subject of deliberation by the Board and once a decision is made it will be communicated at the appropriate time," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reuters had reported that Collymore plans to step down in August for health reasons, but the government’s insistence he should be succeeded by a Kenyan has delayed announcing a replacement.

Quoting sources, Reuters said the CEO wants to concentrate on his health so he did not wish to renew his contract.