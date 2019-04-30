Nafatali Kinuthia charged with Ivy's murder in Eldoret

Naftali Kinuthia has been charged before the High Court in Eldoret over the murder of Moi University medical student Ivy Wangechi.

Kinuthia pleaded not guilty to the offence of murder when he appeared before Eldoret High court judge Stephen Githinji on Tuesday.

He is accused of murdering Wangechi on April 9 in Eldoret town.

The prosecution in the case tabled results of medical tests indicating that Njoroge was fit for trial after undergoing mental assessment.

An application by the family of the late Wangechi through their lawyer Violet Nyakima for the case to be heard in Nairobi was rejected by the court.

“The incident happened here in Eldoret and most witnesses are within the same area,” said Justice Githinji.

Kinuthia's lawyer, Mbiu Kamau applied for the release of the suspect on bond, saying he will be ready to appear in court as directed.