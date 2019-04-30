Nafatali Kinuthia charged with Ivy's murder in Eldoret

• Kinuthia pleaded not guilty to the offence of murder when he appeared before Eldoret High court judge Stephen Githinji on Tuesday.
Kinuthia pleaded not guilty to the offence of murder when he appeared before Eldoret High court judge Stephen Githinji on Tuesday.
He is accused of murdering Wangechi on April 9 in Eldoret town.
The prosecution in the case tabled results of medical tests indicating that Njoroge was fit for trial after undergoing mental assessment.
An application by the family of the late Wangechi through their lawyer Violet Nyakima for the case to be heard in Nairobi was rejected by the court.
“The incident happened here in Eldoret and most witnesses are within the same area,” said Justice Githinji.
Kinuthia's lawyer, Mbiu Kamau applied for the release of the suspect on bond, saying he will be ready to appear in court as directed.
My client will not in any way corrupt the process on hearing of the case and will not abscond.Mbiu Kamau, Kinuthia's lawyer
But the court rejected the application to release the suspect on bond
Another application by Kinuthia’s family for the release of the vehicle used by the suspect was also rejected by the judge, noting that it is part of the evidence in the case.
The court ordered that the case mentioned on May 9, 2019, and the hearing set the following day.
Kinuthia will be remanded in custody until then.
The suspect armed with an axe and a knife is said to have attacked Wangechi on a road passing outside the Moi Referral Hospital as she was returning to her hostel from the hospital where she had been on duty.
He allegedly hacked her severally and efforts by boda boda riders who were near the scene to save Wangechi failed as he threatened them using the axe. He was later attacked and beaten up by angry mobs after the incident.
His relatives and those of Wangechi were in court as Naftali denied the charges against him.
The suspect’s father George Kinuthia was also in court as his son was charged.