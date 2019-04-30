Man charged with plotting to kill family members

A man was yesterday charged with plotting to hire a gang to kill his family members so that he could get peace and make progress.

Abdinajib Mohamed is accused of committing the offence on April 20 in Kawangware. He allegedly used his connections to organise meetings with gang members.

The suspect denied the charges before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani.

The prosecution told the court the suspect went running to his brother's shop in Kawangware and "gave him the painful news of the family's demise".

The suspect said he (the brother) and other family members were a hindrance to his progress. Mohamed said they are the reason why his life was not going as per his expectations.

Mohamed said he was tired of his family and was ready to take action, the prosecution said.

The prosecution alleged the suspect called his father and threatened to give him a good beating and kill him too.

The suspect was arrested in Mombasa and brought to Kabete police station.

Mohamed requested the court to release him on a lenient bond terms. The magistrate released him on a Sh300,000 bond and a cash bail of Sh100,000.

However, the suspect's father quickly stood up and told the magistrate to cancel the bond and allow him stay in the remand.

The father said the accused needed to stay in police custody so that he can have temporary peace since he is a security threat.

The prosecution accepted the father’s request. The suspect was sent back in police custody.

The magistrate directed that Mohamed be taken to Kabete police station until July 15 when the matter will be mentioned.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi