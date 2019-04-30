Man charged with defiling Form One student

A casual labourer was arraigned before a Meru court for eloping with and defiling a 16- year-old schoolgirl.

Kelvin Mwenda, 23, denied two charges before Meru senior resident magistrate Evans Mbicha.

The court heard that on April 16 at Kiirua market in Buuri subcounty, Mwenda defiled the minor repeatedly.

Alternatively he was charged with committing an indecent act with the Form One student.

Prosecution led by Miriam Mbithe charged the accused separately with harbouring the girl in his rental house between April 16 to 26.

The court granted the suspect a bond Sh300, 000 for the first and second counts and a bond of Sh100, 000 for harbouring the minor to secure his release.

The cases will be heard on June 3 and 4.

In the same court, Moses Kimathi was charged with threatening to kill John Muriuki.

The court heard that on April 24 at Nkunga village in Buuri, without lawful excuse Kimathi uttered words threatening to kill the complainant.

The court granted the accused a bond of Sh100, 000 pending hearing scheduled for June 4.