KOT join Ugandans in demanding for Bobi Wine's release

Kenyans have again took to social media to demand the release of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi who was arrested last Monday by Ugandan police.

Wine was on Monday arrested and detained for three days over his role in the street protests last year against the controversial social media tax.

The musician turned politician declared earlier this month that he will be challenging President Yoweri Museveni for the presidential seat in 2021 general elections.

The MP had also been arrested on August 13, 2018, and initially charged with treason.

The charges were later reduced to illegal possession of firearms and ammunition at a military court in Gulu, northern Uganda.

Three Kenyan MPs (Babu Owino, Jared Okelo and Gideon Keter) had threatened to cross over to Uganda to join street demonstrations for the release of Bobi Wine. Haki Africa had also lauded for his release.

On Tuesday, Kenyans on Twitter demanded his release as others called upon Ugandans to deal with their situation accordingly.

@Dicember wrote, “Bobi Wine seems to have read important leftist works. Impressed that he could seamlessly use that revolutionary phrase, history will absolve me.”

@Chepkut_William said; “Uganda is ripe for revolution”