EAST AFRICAN SOLIDARITY

KOT join Ugandans in demanding for Bobi Wine's release

In Summary

•The MP had also been arrested on August 13, 2018, and initially charged with treason.

•He was arrested while on his way to Busabala for a press conference where he was set to speak out on police brutality.

Protesters in Kenya carry placards demanding the release of Ugandan MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine. /ENOS TECHE
Kenyans have again took to social media to demand the release of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi who was arrested last Monday by Ugandan police.

Wine was on Monday arrested and detained for three days over his role in the street protests last year against the controversial social media tax.

The musician turned politician declared earlier this month that he will be challenging President Yoweri Museveni for the presidential seat in 2021 general elections.

The MP had also been arrested on August 13, 2018, and initially charged with treason.

The charges were later reduced to illegal possession of firearms and ammunition at a military court in Gulu, northern Uganda.

Three Kenyan MPs (Babu Owino, Jared Okelo and Gideon Keter) had threatened to cross over to Uganda to join street demonstrations for the release of Bobi Wine. Haki Africa had also lauded for his release.

On Tuesday, Kenyans on Twitter demanded his release as others called upon Ugandans to deal with their situation accordingly.

@Dicember wrote, “Bobi Wine seems to have read important leftist works. Impressed that he could seamlessly use that revolutionary phrase, history will absolve me.”

@Chepkut_William said; “Uganda is ripe for revolution”

“One day Museveni you will be in this room you keep locking Bobi Wine in, the voice of Ugandans has been heard even in heaven,” @MOSIOMAELIJAH1 said.

“Something is cooking in Uganda. Soon or later something will come up. Arrests and detention of opposition politicians just because of dissenting political ideology will worsen it,” @peter_santoni tweeted.

@Wachira_Wamboi8 said, “Free Bobi Wine or we Kenyans come for you, it’s the bleach of human rights in Uganda is beyond normal and something must be done.”

“M7 when will u call it a day n go home in peace? No one has power forever; every song has its last stanza. You will be removed by people when they get over you,” @Sk_kariz commented.

@AlexoohMajei wrote, “We as Kenyans are in solidarity with our Ugandan neighbours. One day the oppressor will be oppressed.”

“We did it before and had our president released we can do it again. Honourable Kyagulanyi's rights must be respected and have his freedom restored,” @Ssakayekoyada said.

“Ugandans we are sorry Bobi Wine got arrested again, it's high time you learn how to deal with your own mess. Mandela, Sankara, and Raila didn't take selfies or wear red caps to bring freedom,” @CisNyakundi said.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
30 April 2019 - 10:55

