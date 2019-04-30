Kidero freed on Sh8 million bail

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has been ordered to pay Sh8 million bail or an alternative bond of Sh20 million to secure his release from custody.

Kidero was on Tuesday freed alongside seven others.

Kidero and the seven are among 15 individuals who were arraigned in court for conspiracy to swindle public funds.

The remaining six were freed on a Sh4 million bail or an alternative bond of Sh10 million.

Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti has also ordered that all the accused deposit their passports with the court and those who do not have travel documents directed to notify the immigration director before making any travel plans.

Kidero and his co-accused were forced to spend one more night at Kilimani police station after their bail ruling was postponed.

The 15 were arrested on Friday last week by EACC sleuths on grounds they conspired to swindle Sh58 million.

They were arraigned in court on Monday and charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption.

Kidero's arrest however brewed a social media storm.

Kenyans on Twitter expressed their dissatisfaction with the EACC for what they call “lack of seriousness” in fighting corruption.

Twitter user Hez Mureithi said, “Seems the only thing EACC can do is arrest; how many times have they arrested former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero ?”.

“Is this the first time Evans Kidero is being arrested? Please spare us with your so-called news we are just tired,” Mulili said.

Similar sentiments were shared with Rasmane, Mbeja 78 and Cornelius Peter.

“Arrest, release on bail, arrest again, release on bail...repeat the process,” Mbeja 78 said.

Cornelius Peter asked,” What’s the need of the arrest while they find their way out with no conviction?”