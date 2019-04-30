IG Mutyambai meets Asbel Kiprop after IAAF ban

“I am here to take care of all officers as they provide safety and security to all, I included. Let us share what we are going through to avoid what we have seen where sadly, officers have had to take away their lives. I am personally following up on Asbel,” IG said.

This comes days after the former World and Olympic Champion dared NPS to sack him and withdraw his firearm before he uses it to “earn justice” for himself.

“I pray to National Police Service to dismiss me now. Before I use their machinery to earn myself justice. Kindly. IAAF come take your medals,”

His frustration came after IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal banned him for four years after his urine samples collected from his home on November 27, 2017 turned out positive.

Kiprop dismissed the report.

“I don't have enough voice to let the world know that I didn't dope. But at least I have ever and will ever preach war against doping,” Kiprop said.