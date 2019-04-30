Four to face charges for stealing DP Ruto's eggs in Sugoi

Police in Eldoret are holding four workers at DP William Ruto's Yegen farm in Sugoi over alleged theft of eggs.

They are being held at Turbo police post for being suspected to have stolen 10 crates of eggs at the farm worth 2,500.

The farm is located a few kilometres from Turbo.

Eldoret West police boss Zachariah Bitok said they were arrested at their houses near the farm.

Police recovered several crates of eggs from the houses.

Bitok said the farm manager in charge of poultry section had reported missing of the eggs.

"We launched investigations and found the eggs in their houses", said the police boss.

He said the suspects earlier in the farm had denied being in possession of the same.

The four are expected to be arraigned in court later today.

Ruto is a leading poultry farmer in the region and engages in hawking chicken near Just Kali area in his early life.