Corridors of Power

A senior politician from Northeastern is under siege. Famous for his bravado, he has seemingly been humbled by blunders. The politician is clandestinely selling off a number of high-end properties to deflect public scrutiny. The previously vocal man is said to be quietly disposing of prime property in Eastleigh Estate off General Mathenge Road. Some properties are in Hurlingham. A group of brokers has been approaching well-off businessmen and enticing them with mouth-watering offers for properties in Nairobi and other major towns that are on sale. It’s whispered that the taxman could be on his neck.

Me too in Kenya? A former boss of a renowned brand in Kenya is in trouble. Just days after he was nominated for a prestigious international position, a lady he once allegedly harassed sexually along Mombasa Road is said to be finalising her petition to the international organisation. She wants him booted. A source who has seen it says the lady who once worked in the communications sector argues that the former CEO offered to give her a ride from his office on Mombasa Road to the CBD. However, around Nyayo Stadium, the man drove to the side of the road and told the lady that he wanted to "taste her" right then and there.

Why are some politicians opposed to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha? Does it have anything to do with the giant teachers union, Knut? Some politicians were overheard whispering that Magoha will fail flat if he refuses to side with the union and work with its leaders. They said Magoha should retrace the tenure of the late Minister Mutula Kilozo if he wants to succeed. Last week, the ministry clashed with Knut officials over the implementation of the new curriculum. Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion had insisted that teachers should boycott the government-sponsored training on the new curriculum. Sossion lost the first battle.

A Jubilee honcho was suddenly increasing his trips to parts of Nyanza. His travels have exposed business manoeuvres among tycoons trying to acquire strategic land along the proposed Naivasha-Kisumu corridor for the SGR. There are reports that the MP acquired huge chunks of land through a popular Mt Kenya land buying company a year ago after details emerged of the government's plan to extend the railway. More land was on the verge of being acquired in Nyamira county for speculation and compensation. That's before the shocker from Beijing that the Sh368 billion NGR loan flop hit the news. With the financing of the project in limbo, the politician from Mt Kenya who was almost sure of getting the compensation windfall will find it hard to increase the value of the land he has bought should the railway extension hit a dead end.