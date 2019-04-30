Cereals board MD out as maize prices soar

NCPB Acting Managing Director Albin Sang has been directed to vacate office to pave way for a new managing director.

Sang has been recalled to the ministry, awaiting his retirement later this year.

The change was made last week by Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, a senior officer at the ministry told the Star. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The new NCPB acting MD is Zackary Magara, who was the deputy director of food security at the State Department of Agriculture, the source said.

The changes follow a maize shortage and soaring prices.

Sang had been working in the acting capacity after taking over in May 2018. He replaced MD Newton Terer following the NCPB scandal involving subsidised fertiliser and importation of maize.

By Friday last week, a 90kg bag of maize was retailing from Sh3,000 to ShSh3, 400. In Nairobi, a 90kg of maize was selling at Sh3,500.

By this week, prices have increased to Sh3,600 in some parts of the country, while in other parts there is no maize.

Agriculture PS Hamadi Boga said the government is planning to release some maize from the Strategic Food Reserve into the market to stabilise the supply of maize and prices of unga.

A 2kg packet of maize meal sells for Sh117 to Sh120.

Many small-scale millers have closed due to the maize shortage, said Peter Kuguru, chairman of small-scale millers under the United Grain Millers Association.

“Today there is no maize. Farmers and traders who are hoarding are confused. Some traders got whiff of news that the CS will be releasing maize this week so they do not want to be caught with stocks as prices are likely to fall,” Kuguru said.

On April 27, the Strategic Food Reserve board and NCPB officials met to discuss how much maize should be released millers and at what price.

The CS is expected to consult meet with officials of both large and small millers today at Kilimo house. The meeting will focus on the release of maize from the SFR and how to facilitate and monitor also for ease of monitoring the exercise.