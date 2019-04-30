Bomet senator's bodyguard held for loss of firearm

The bodyguard of Bomet Senator Christopher Langat was on Monday arrested for the loss of a firearm.

Peter Sigey, an Administration Police officer, is detained at the Embakasi police station. He told his seniors that he lost the Cesca pistol in Pipeline, Nairobi, in a robbery in which he allegedly was robbed of Sh10,000.

He had been issued with the pistol with 12 bullets at the Security of Government Buildings headquarters.

The bodyguard had told a senior officer at the Embakasi police station that he been robbed of the money but he did not mention the loss of the firearm.

Other police sources said he did not know where or when he lost the firearm.

He opened up to his seniors after he was summoned to the SGB camp on Mbagathi Way.

Nairobi police commander Philip Ndolo said the matter is under investigations.

'It is not a new matter because he did not lose this weapon yesterday or a day before yesterday. Only that his seniors realised yesterday that he has not been having his firearm," Ndolo said.