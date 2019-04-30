Bobi Wine detention shameless attempt to silence dissent – Amnesty

Amnesty International has condemned the latest move by Ugandan Authorities to detain politician Bobi Wine.

In a statement on Tuesday, Deputy Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, Seif Magango, said the detention and remand of Ugandan opposition politician and musician Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, was a "shameless attempt by President Yowerio Museveni’s administration to silence dissent".

“The Ugandan authorities must immediately free Bobi Wine and stop misusing the law in a shameless attempt to silence him for criticising the government,” he said.

Magango added, “It is not a crime for Bobi Wine to hold a concert or organize a protest; it is a right enshrined in Ugandan and international law. The authorities must respect and uphold Bobi Wine’s right to liberty, freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.”

The musician cum politician was summoned to the Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) in Kampala on Monday to provide a statement on a concert he had planned to hold last week that was cancelled by the police.

On his way to the CID offices, he was violently ejected from his car, pushed into a police van and driven to Naggalama police station, some 38km northeast of Kampala.

Wine was then later returned to the capital and arraigned in the Buganda Road Court.