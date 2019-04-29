Young soccer fan struck dead by lightning

A boy watching a match was struck dead by lightning on Saturday afternon at Marani, Kitutu Chache North, in Kisii.

Two of his friends suffered injuries and were rushed to Marani subcounty hospital for emergency treatment.

Area deputy county commissioner David Saruni identified the deceased as Newton Nyantinta, a Form One student at a local school. The body was taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

The injured were treated for slight burns and discharged.

The boys were among dozens who had turned up at Marani Primary School playground to watch local teams play when the lightning struck.

Saruni said Nyantita was perched atop a wooden fence of the playground watching the match when he was struck.

"It was around 4.30 pm when it happened..it is a sad incident which came at a time when the region has begun experiencing heavy rains," Saruni said.

The administrator cautioned youth and children against playing out in open fields during rain.

He urged the fast tracking of installation of thunder arresters in schools across the county.