Two killed in Kiambu Road accident, 10 injured

Two people died on the spot today in a road accident on Kiambu Road near Karura Forest.

Ten others suffered serious injuries and were admitted to Guru Nanak and Kenyatta National hospitals in Nairobi. They had limb fractures, deep cuts and soft tissue injuries.

The driver and conductor of the Marafiki Sacco matatu were among those injured. The driver of the Kiambu-bound 14-seater vehicle was overlapping to beat the rush hour when it veered off the road. It rolled several times downhill, before plunging into a ditch in the forest.

Witnesses said the road was slippery following early morning rains. It was misty and motorists complained of poor visibility.

“It is always slippery when it rains and new drivers on this road should be careful,” Faith Kamau said.

James Mwangi said, “The road also lacks safety rails just to protect drivers and other road users when they veer off the road.”

The roof of the matatu ripped off, throwing a number of passengers who had not worn their safety belts outside.

The accident caused a heavy traffic jam, as passersby struggled to save the injured passengers. The rescue mission went on for about an hour.

The crash comes after the National Transport and Safety Authority and the Kenya Bureau of Standards were put on the spot for failing to implement standards meant to enhance the safety of passengers and other road users.

The wreckage was towed to the Muthaiga police station.