Team Kieleweke threatens to raid homes of graft suspects

People implicated in corruption should face the full force of the law, Speaker of National Assembly Justin Muturi has said.

Muturi today urged leaders to support the government's war on graft so that President Uhuru Kenyatta can leave a legacy.

"I am sure everywhere you go in the world, no country or tribe and even race entertain corruption. No one will stop the war, it will not matter if it's my brother or sister, anyone who will be implicated will face the full force of the law," he said.

He was speaking during the burial of Limuru MP Peter Mwathi's brother Wilson Thuo at Tharuni village in Limuru subcounty.

Before Muturi spoke, MPs threatened to invade the homes of people implicated in graft and take away the money stashed in their compounds.

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda disclosed that they had turned their Kieleweke Team to Team Kenya in their support for the government's war on graft.

Kamanda threatened to call people to Uhuru Park for a public declaration profiling all corrupt individuals.

"We shall call a meeting at Uhuru Park and plan how we shall go to the homes of all corrupt individuals and collect government's money. We want to fight corruption to the end," he said.

The MP alleged that Deputy President William Ruto has misled some Central MPs to question how the war on corruption is being implemented, instead of supporting the President's call.

He said the DP was mostly targeting first time MPs, advising them to be careful how they play politics since they might lose seats in the next elections.

Others MPs present were Mwathi, Antony Oluoch (Mathare), Joshua Kutuny (Cherang'any), Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka Nithi), Kaleb Amisi (Saboti), Jonah Mburu (Lari) and Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani). Kiambu deputy governor James Nyoro was also present.

Mwathi said the government must not have obstacles in the war on corruption, because of individual interests.

The legislator, who eulogised his brother as a "humble, talkative and engaging individual", said corruption cases must be reduced if they cannot be eliminated, adding that the opponents of government strategies must be named and shamed.

The deceased worked at Sheria House.

Mburu urged leaders to support the Building Bridges Initiative.

Mburu said the BBI was started so people do not feel that their tribes and tribesmen are being targeted for discrimination.

Oluoch said all legislators must oversight the government.

The Mathare MP said the opposition supports the government's war on corruption. "ODM and the opposition were asked by our leader Raila (Odinga) to support President Uhuru's strategies to fight graft," he said.

