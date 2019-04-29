Police accused of slowing down Kenya-Tanzania trade

Trade PS Chris Kiptoo has directed officers from various state departments on the Namanga border town to work together in inspecting entry goods.

Speaking after visiting the Immigration Department and the Kenya Revenue Authority offices at the border town on arriving from Arusha on Saturday, Kiptoo said by working together, the officers can save a lot of time.

His announcement was informed by cries those doing cross-border trade, who complained that goods at the entry point from Tanzania into Kenya take days to clear.

Kiptoo heard from the traders that officers from KRA, Immigration, the police, and others allegedly operate differently and at different times, thus causing a delay in clearing travellers and goods.

Hamisi Tumbo, a Tanzanian trader, told Kiptoo, “After our goods have been cleared by KRA and released, you will find regular police, Administration Police, Department of Criminal Investigations and county askaris asking for clearance documents at different times, which keep us waiting for long hours and even days. They don’t trust each other. Why don’t they trust one another?” Tumbo asked.

“This is a very sad situation at this border point. How do you act like this, what are you up to, and acting for? Kiptoo asked.

Former Kajiado county commissioner, David Kipkemei, had given a similar warning and even reduced the number of police roadblocks that were being used by officers to allegedly mint money from transporters.

After Kipkemei was transferred to Nyeri county, the same police department in Kajiado re-introduced roadblocks between Athi River and Namanga to allegedly target transporters.

The police have also introduced mobile roadblocks using official cars mounted at various corners during the day and night which are also used to delay traders.

Kiptoo was accompanied by Tanzanian Trade Minister, Joseph Kakunda, as they travelled from Arusha to Namanga.

Kakunda said he is surprised that there are delays caused by the Kenyan authorities after the two countries had vowed to simplify the operations of traders at the border of Namanga.

“Commitment of our two governments are very high and for the Kenyan officials to pull us back, is an issue that your government should look at by resolving immediately,” demanded Kakunda.

The two officials pledged to be meeting every three months to review the goings-on at the Namanga border.