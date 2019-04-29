Nyamira MCAs plan to send executives home

More Nyamira CECs may face impeachment after a motion to remove Public Service Management executive Bernard Osumo was passed last week.

A number of MCAs have said the Education docket need to be "sanitised" over various issues.

Among other allegations levelled against the docket executive are bad cheques issued to higher learning institutions, with some MCAs claiming the money end up in individuals pockets.

“We must impeach the CEC because she needs to tell us why cheques sent to learning institutions bounce. She should be aware of what is happening," an MCA, who did not want to be named, said.

The ward representatives said misuse of resources in the department is alarming and they want to know why some ECDE teachers have not been paid for a long time.

Assembly speaker Moffat Teya declined to give any information on claims some MCAs have ganged up to lobby and help Osumo back to the cabinet.

“If there are such plans of lobbying, then I'm not aware. But if this is the case, then it is unfortunate because the MCAs are there to ensure they give services to Nyamira residents and oversight the executive,” Teya said.

A select committee has been appointed to investigate allegations against Osumo and give its recommendations. Osumo will be required to defend himself before the seven-member team.