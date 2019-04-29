New Mt Kenya parties may scuttle Ruto plans

• Several parties registered which have roots in Mt Kenya.
• DP Ruto allies dismiss the new parties terming them as tribal groupings.
Several parties have been formed in Mt Kenya region while others are being revamped in what might pose a new headache for Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 election.
In the run-up to the 2017 General Election, the DP spearheaded the merger of small parties to form Jubilee. But three years to the next election, new parties are either springing up or old ones are being revived.
The latest kid on the block is Transformation National Alliance, which is linked to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria. He had initially tried to take over the Democratic Party.
Kuria has announced that he would run for President in 2022.
But yesterday, a group of Jubilee MPs said they will not support tribal political groupings. They said that would take the country backward and bring back tribalism, division, and hate in the society.
The leaders spoke during a service by the Assemblies of God Church held at Molo Secondary School grounds in Nakuru.
The politicians, who were in the company of Deputy President William Ruto, said the fabric of togetherness should not be torn by politicians with selfish interests.
Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, MPs Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Joseph Tonui (Kuresoi South) and Jayne Kihara (Naivasha) were present.
We support the handshake that is driven by the development of Kenya. Where we are one country. It is a battle between those who are after serving Kenyans and those giving empty promises to the public.David Gikaria, MP Nakuru Town East
Others are Charity Kathambi (Njoro), David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East), Kuria Kimani (Molo), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati) and Liza Chelule (Women Rep, Nakuru).
“We had a covenant before the 2013 General Election in Nakuru. The document that sought to forge unity in the country was overwhelmingly endorsed by Kenyans. We will not agree to anything that will take us back,” Kihika said.
She said the Jubilee-led initiative had created a conducive environment for the transformation of Kenya," and those thinking that they will break Jubilee are day-dreaming”.
“As the Jubilee Whip in the Senate, I can say the party is intact; the party’s structures are indestructible,” she said.
Ichungwa asked leaders to focus on uniting Kenyans rather than wasting time in congregating people in their tribes.
“It is sickening that we have leaders who have not fine-tuned their approach to politics,” he said.
The Kikuyu MP said Jubilee will stick to its original agreement, which will run beyond 2022. He said the deal intended to unite and empower Kenyans.
Ruto told Jubilee supporters the party is still intact, amid reports of a power struggle by rival groups.
"The Jubilee house is still intact, We are stronger now more than ever," Ruto said.
The DP accused some politicians of conspiring to break his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta so as to divide Jubilee.
"Jubilee was formed with a transformative agenda in mind. I assure Jubilee supporters that Jubilee bond was formed with a deeper commitment between the President and I unlike some elements will want you to believe," Ruto said.
"We will not allow divisive politics to tear the party. Jubilee has a national outlook unlike other parties," he said.
Ruto called on all leaders to work together to further ensure service delivery is streamlined and the development agenda in the country is notable.
He dismissed his critics who question his donations to churches.
"Let them continue criticising. I will continue serving God and boost in Church developments," the DP said.
Kabogo said he has confidence in Ruto to take the succession mantle in 2022 because it is wananchi who vote for leaders and not vice versa.
"We formed the government with President Uhuru, Ruto and myself. The agenda was development. Uhuru has never said that he doesn't want Ruto to succeed him. If he doesn't want let him, let him say early enough. We do not want anyone to plan for us what to do," he said.
Ngunjiri defended politicians against accusations that they have money stolen from public coffers.
"Is there a way one can tell if the money donated in Church is from witchcraft, corruption or prostitution? Is the money labeled for you to differentiate? Leave it to God to decide because we are offering to God," Ngunjiri said.
During the fundraising, Ruto gave Uhuru's donation of Sh1 million and his personal donation of Sh1.5 million among others. The Church contributed more than Sh1.9 million The total contribution was more than Sh5 million.