New forestry head promises wide changes

Managerial and administrative positions are targeted in a major shake-up at the troubled Kenya Forest Service.

New KFS head Julius Kamau said on Friday the changes are aimed at reforming the institution.

Kamau said he was aware of the enormous challenges facing the organization.

"I took up this position not oblivious of the enormous and challenging task ahead, the hills, the mountains, the corners and the rugged terrain," he said.

Kamau officially took over from former acting Chief Conservator Monica Kalenda at the KFS headquarters, Karura.

Kalenda has acted for over one year during difficult time when KFS was undergoing transition and the recent moratorium on logging.

KFS board chair Peter Kinyua, members, senior staff and KFS commandant Alex Lemarkoko were present.

The KFS board appointed Kamau during a special board meeting on April 3.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko ratified the board decision.

Kamau, highly regarded in conservation circles, was deputy CEO of the conservation NGO Rhino Ark before his appointment.

Previously, he served as CEO of the East African Wildlife Society, one of Kenya's oldest conservation organisations.

Kamau said he also took the helm with a clear conscience, courage, focus and determination to steer KFS out of challenges.

KFS has recently been in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

A task force report released in April last year revealed the custodians of Kenya's forests had ravaged precious natural resources for their own financial gain.

The damning report on the state of forests and logging revealed how KFS had destroyed swathes of precious trees countrywide.

The report said the board and management of KFS were unable to stem, and in some instances, directly participated in, abated and systematised rampant corruption and abuse of office.

In recent years, Kenya’s forests have been depleted at an alarming rate of about 5,000 hectares per year.

This is estimated to lead to an annual reduction in water availability of approximately 62 million cubic metres.

The Marion Kamau-led task force was appointed through gazette notice No. 28 dated 26 February 2018.

Deputy President William Ruto launched the task force March 5, 2018.

The task force found out that illegal logging of indigenous trees was a major threat to forests and was rampant in key forest areas.

This was despite the sector contributing about Sh7 billion to the economy and employing over 50,000 people directly and another 300,000 indirectly.

Kenya’s forest cover is estimated to be about 7.4 per cent of the total land area, which is a far cry from the recommended global minimum of 10 per cent.

The taskforce made a raft of recommendations that Kamau said he will use.

Kamau said he will prioritse seven areas to turn the tide.

He will push for more funds from Treasury as well as diversify revenue streams.

He said sealed loopholes of revenue leakage.

Kamau said he will reform the structure of the service to ensure individual accountability and fair treatment of all employees.

"I will improve the working conditions for our staff through capacity building, technical mordernization of our operations and embrace technology," he said.

Kamau said he will work diligently to nurture and develop relationships with different partners as well as restore public image of the service.

Kinyua said KFS is major player in the Big Four agenda.

"KFS has a role in manufacturing, universal healthcare, affordable housing and food security,"Kinyua said adding that staff housing and welfare is a major challenge.

Kinyua said Kamau is expected to "implement task force report to restore public confidence in the forest sector which has been severely dented."

He said Kamau is expected to improve structures, service, use of resources and revenue collection.

"There must be unity of purpose and teamwork, communication to all inside and outside the service must be key," Kinyua said.