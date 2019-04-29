Naivasha status set to be reviewed

The Ministry of Tourism has written to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission to suspend downgrading of Naivasha town.

While exonerating itself from blame, the ministry pointed an accusing finger at the SRC which saw the number of government workshops in the town drop due to the directive.

Previously, Naivasha was at the same level with Mombasa and Kisumu in terms of allowances paid to government workers attending conferences.

Addressing the press after a meeting with Nakuru County Tourism Association in Naivasha, Tourism CS Najib Balala said that they had written to SRC over the issue.

Balala said government conferences had shifted to Mombasa and Kisumu leaving hoteliers in Naivasha to counting losses.

“I have heard that previously this town was a beehive of activity in meetings but the move has affected hoteliers but we have taken the issue with SRC,” he said.

He at the same time said the ministry would come up with a strategic plan that will brand Naivasha as a key tourist destination in order to attract more tourists from across the globe.

He said the plan once complete would see visitors tour Naivasha as a preferred holiday zone, adding that Lake Naivasha would be gazetted and a waterfront constructed.

“We will no longer sell the parks and lake here alone but brand Naivasha as a key destination just like we did in Diani in Kwale county and Malindi in Kilifi county,” he added.

He said the branding will also continue with that of the Rift Valley where products on offer for tourists will be consolidated so that those visiting will have an array of adventures to witness.

Nakuru Deputy Governor Eric Korir welcomed the move by the CS to intervene and resolve issue of the status of Naivasha town.

He said hoteliers who had invested millions in the sector were affected by the move, adding there were over 300 hotels as in the county.

“We have embarked on rehabilitating our roads and we are glad that the number of local and international visitors is on the increases in all the parks,” he said.