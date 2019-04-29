Mutua to close factories polluting rivers

Machakos Governer Alfred Mutua will tomorrow launch a crack down on factories polluting rivers across the county.

Mutua said as much as he supports the growth of industries and manufacturing, things must be done in an ethical and proper manner.

Most of the rivers affected by pollution caused by inappropriate dumping of industrial waste are in Mavoko, Yatta and Matungulu subcounties.

Mutua said he was aware some companies bribe police, environment and inspection officers to continue dumping waste into rivers.

The factories hold liquid waste in septic tanks and release it when it starts to rain to disguise the waste as flood water, the governor said. Solid waste is also discharged openly to be carried away by rain water.

Residents can no longer use the water for domestic purposes due to the high levels of poisoning.

“Conservation and protection of environment is essential and the balance between industry and the environment is non-negotiable. Making money cannot be used as an excuse to kill,” Mutua said in a statement.

He cited the Athi River as one of the most polluted water sources in Machakos.

Residents living near the rivers affected by the poisoning support the governor's warning, terming it timely. Most of residents depend on rivers for domestic water and watering livestock and irrigation.

Philip Muinde, a farmer at Donyo Sabuk said the pollution had hampered their farming activities thus affecting their income.

"We no longer take our livestock to River Athi for watering due to the pollution. The water is dirty and smelly and cannot be used for irrigation,” Muinde said.

“We are depending on the boreholes sunk by county to get water for domestic and livestock.”

The governor's warning comes after residents of Kithimani in Yatta subcounty blamed Nema for failure to take action on firms discharging waste recklessly.

Pollution has led to the death of fish that were spotted floating on Athi River when it flooded a few days ago.

Residents said they fear the dead fish could be collected and sold.

In October 2018, locals who use water from Athi River in the three Ukambani counties pleaded with Nema and leaders to act and stop its pollution.