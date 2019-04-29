MPs, unionists threaten mass action over graft

Politicians and trade unions have threatened mass action to weed out corrupt citizens if President Uhuru Kenyatta does not recover what has been stolen during his tenure.

The politicians and union officials said they are tired of Uhuru’s warnings, which have not yielded results. They said this has led to more corruption.

“It might be hard to take people on the streets. But immediately they are on the streets, it will be much harder to remove them until we recover what has been stolen and punish the criminals,” Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli said.

Atwoli spoke yesterday during the workers' prayers at St Stevens Church, Jogoo Road, Nairobi. He was accompanied by Kenya National Union of Teachers and Kenya Union of Journalists officials among other unions. Politicians were present.

“We cannot sit here and wait for action by Uhuru while those stealing from us are chest thumping and messing this economy up. Kenyans have failed to access good roads, education, good salaries, and health as well as other basic things because we trusted thieves to protect our public resources. It was a mistake,” Atwoli added.

The leaders demanded Uhuru to sack Treasury CS Henry Rotich due to poor policies that are messing the economy. They also said the judicial process to prosecute graft criminals denied millions of Kenyans justice since it is taking too long with minimal results.

“We know those who are corrupt and we will go for them. It won’t be business as usual where people steal billions and use them to fight back. Teachers and Kenyans at large will go for what belongs to them,” Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion said.