MPs, unionists threaten mass action over graft

Politicians and trade unions have threatened mass action to weed out corrupt citizens if President Uhuru Kenyatta does not recover what has been stolen during his tenure.
The politicians and union officials said they are tired of Uhuru’s warnings, which have not yielded results. They said this has led to more corruption.
“It might be hard to take people on the streets. But immediately they are on the streets, it will be much harder to remove them until we recover what has been stolen and punish the criminals,” Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli said.
Atwoli spoke yesterday during the workers' prayers at St Stevens Church, Jogoo Road, Nairobi. He was accompanied by Kenya National Union of Teachers and Kenya Union of Journalists officials among other unions. Politicians were present.
“We cannot sit here and wait for action by Uhuru while those stealing from us are chest thumping and messing this economy up. Kenyans have failed to access good roads, education, good salaries, and health as well as other basic things because we trusted thieves to protect our public resources. It was a mistake,” Atwoli added.
The leaders demanded Uhuru to sack Treasury CS Henry Rotich due to poor policies that are messing the economy. They also said the judicial process to prosecute graft criminals denied millions of Kenyans justice since it is taking too long with minimal results.
“We know those who are corrupt and we will go for them. It won’t be business as usual where people steal billions and use them to fight back. Teachers and Kenyans at large will go for what belongs to them,” Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion said.
We have seen some roaming in Nairobi campaigning for 2022 when Kenyans want good services. In fact, we will chase them from the city.
They warned that before the government implements the housing levy tax it should first fulfill and register all CBAs with workers, start recovering stolen funds and ensure public participation in its execution.
"We will stone them in public," Westlands MP Tom Wanyonyi said.
They said Kenyans will not entertain government policies that haven’t gone through public participation to push for the interests of the poor masses
Lugari MP Ayub Savula said the MPs will amend the Constitution to strengthen Chapter Six on integrity.
“This will ensure every politician declares his source of money and if he pays taxes,” Savula said.
“In fact, the Kenya Revenue Authority will have to write to all those crisscrossing giving millions in harambees to declare the source and if they have paid taxes,” Savula said.
Makadara Mp George Aladwa said Kenyans must prepare for mass demonstrations against the corrupt.
“The state is taking long to imprison the corrupt and it's high time Kenyans should go for the corrupt since we know them,” Makadara Mp George Aladwa told the congregation.
Maina Kamanda has challenged Uhuru and opposition leader Raila Odinga to ensure the poll violence circle is addressed.
Kamanda said that the violence exhibited a negative image of the country. He added that Nairobi County was the main victim of the chaos.