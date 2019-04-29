Luo community tired of being in the opposition, let others take the mantle, MPs say

The Luo Community is tired of being in the opposition after every election year, twelve MPs from Nyanza have said.

The politicians yesterday said it was time for the community to be in government for development. They spoke at St Paul’s Catholic Church in Kisumu West.

They were MPs Onyango Koyoo (Muhoroni), Walter Owino (Awendo), Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Jared Okello (Nyando), Olago Aluoch (Kisumu West), Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) and James Nyikal (Seme).

Also present were Aduma Owuor (Nyakach), Tom Odege (Nyatike), Jacqueline Oduol (Nominated MP), Rose Nyamunga (nominated Senator), Christine Ombaka (women rep Siaya) and Millie Odhiambo (Mbita).

They said the region has been in the past deprived of development by past regimes for being in the opposition for decades.

The legislators, who were hosted by Olago, kicked off a tour of Nyanza region to explain to the community why they support the handshake and the war on corruption.

They will visit the region’s constituencies before winding up in Kisumu town where they will be joined by Kieleweke team.

The MPs faulted those who were opposed to handshake, saying they are behind the politics of exclusion that has seen other regions perceived to be opposition zones sidelined in terms of development by the past regimes.

Owino said Nyanza should be in the government at all cost irrespective of who forms the next government so long as it is not oppressive.

He said for the region has so far gained from development projects launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta after his handshake with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“We have witnessed some of the projects which could have been started or completed are currently underway. This is because of the peace and unity in the country,” Owino said.

Since the handshake, the region has also benefited from plum state jobs with some former politicians associated with both Nasa and Jubilee being appointed.

Oluoch said the Luo community is not constitutionally mandated to be in the opposition.

“We cannot be in perpetual war as Luo nation. We have been in perpetual isolation for 50 years. Let others also oppose the government,” he said.

The Mathare lawmaker added, “For now we are fully behind the handshake, and fight against corruption.”

The constitutional does not compel us to be in the opposition, Oluoch said. Nyanza being in the opposition for decades, he said, has exposed us to lack of development.

The unity between Uhuru and Raila was in the interest of the region as well as the country at large. “We want to continue rallying and supporting the duo,” Oluoch added.

Okello said they have come together as Luo MPs to support the handshake and war on corruption for government and proper governance.

He noted that unity pact has since helped in the reconciliation process following the 2017 volatile election politics.

“The country was unstable after the disputed polls. The handshake between Uhuru and Raila has ensured political stability which is healthy for socio-economic development,” Okello said.

The region, he said has no constitutional obligation, to make it an opposition zone.

“Let those who have been saying Raila has abandoned the opposition to take over from him,”Nyando MP said.

Raila, he said, has played the opposition role for years, adding that Nyanza cannot continuously be in the opposition.

He said their decision to support the handshake is purely motivated by the desire to ensure Nyanza region gets its equal share of development projects.

Okello said the Building Bridges Initiative is aimed at uniting Kenyans and addressing the past historical injustices and should not be linked to the 2022 succession politics.

“We have seen attempts by other people trying to derailing the peace initiative by politicising it. They should know that the effort to unite the country for the sake of development is unstoppable,” he said.

Raila, the leaders said, has changed his political strategy to ensure the region’s leadership works closely with the government of the day.

Koyoo praised Uhuru and Raila for taking a bold step to unite the country, saying Nyanza has for many years lagged behind in terms of development.

“We are fully behind the two leaders and committed to ensuring our region also reap big in development projects like other regions,” he said.

Koyoo noted that the prevailing political goodwill has made it possible for the country’s economy to grow. Currently, the Muhoroni MP said there is favourable environment to do business and attract investors.

Nyikal dismissed the claim by a section of Kenyans that Raila has abandoned the opposition role. He told off those who have been criticising Raila for abandoning the opposition and asked them to also take over the mantle and spearhead opposition politics.

“We been in opposition and the plan is to work with the government to for our region to benefits from the government-sponsored development project,” Nyikal said.

Nyikal, who chairs Kisumu county parliamentary group, added that the region cannot continuously oppose the government.

He asked Nyanza residents to understand that being in the opposition for long was harmful to the region’s growth. The Seme MP, however, said leaders in the region will keep on checking on the government when necessary.

The leaders also told the government to ensure the construction of the Standard Gauge Railways (SGR) from Naivasha to Kisumu is realised as earlier planned.

Olago Aluoch who hosted the delegation called for the completion of SGR saying it would open up Kisumu as the regional economic hub.He told the government not to abandon the SGR project. “The old railway should be revamped,” he said.

Olago said the railway network linking Kisumu -Mombasa to the neighbouring counties would massively enhance trade in the region.

He said as leaders from Kisumu are not privy to the trip to China by the President and Raila. Olago assured the residents that they will give direction on the SGR project once they get details from the two leaders.

