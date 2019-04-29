Keter laments Kericho insecurity

Energy CS Charles Keter on Friday expressed concerned over the escalating insecurity in Kericho county and urged authorities to fix the problem once and for all.

He regretted the serial killings of innocent people by gangs well-known to them due to lack of proper security scrutiny.

Speaking after registering with the ongoing Huduma number exercise, Keter told administrative chiefs and landlords to thoroughly profile their tenants before allowing them to occupy their premises.

He said a number of such tenants are individuals who pretend to operate decent businesses during day time but turn out criminals at night.

Accompanied by Kericho county commissioner Moses Mbaruku,Keter said he will not relent until criminal goons are wiped out in the county.

Other who registered with Huduma included Kericho county speaker Dominic Rono, county DCI boss Chacha Marwa,county police commander James Mugera , Belgut deputy county commissioner Macharia Kuria and his Sigowet/Soin counterpart Adent Duba.

With the number of those who have registered with Huduma having reached at least 430,000 people, Keter told those who are yet to do so to move fast and get registered before the end of next month.

He dismissed as untrue that the number is satanic and that it was out to hound those who will get it after the exercise.

“Huduma number is just there to enable the government to give you decent and efficient service from one focal point (number)”, Keter said.