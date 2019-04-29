Kamanda tells Sonko off over graft claims

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda yesterday told Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to stop reckless attacks against fellow politicians.

The governor had earlier accused Kamanda of acquired a plot in Buru Buru in questionable circumstances.

“Kamanda amegrab amejenga manyumba kwa road reserve,” Sonko claimed but did not substantiate his allegations.

“Let us not use church platforms to attack fellow leaders and also call for selective prosecution of corruption cases,” Sonko said during the workers' prayers at St Stephen's Church, Jogoo Road.

Kamanda was also at the function. Others present were Cotu boss Francis Atwoli and Knut officials.

Kamanda responded, “I bought the land from a person who was selling it because someone wanted to grab it. I used a lawyer to do due diligence before I bought and Sonko should stop looking for cheap publicity.”

On the war against corruption, Kamanda said," If you stop and ask a class two or class three pupil the most corrupt person in Kenya, they will give you only one name. And everybody knows that person."

Kamanda said Sonko was acting childishly and challenged him to provide evidence.

Atwoli asked Sonko to stop pushing Deputy President William Ruto agenda. “You are young. Stop heading where you are heading since it is a bad place. I am old and wise and advise you to continue being with us to build this nation.”

The event, organised by the Central Organisation of Trade Unions, was also attended former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka, Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion, Makadara MP George Aladwa and Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe.