Five arrested for gang raping a minor in Tana-River

•The rescued girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Tana-River.
• Last year, police raised alarm over high cases of child rape.
Five suspects have been arrested for kidnapping and gang raping a 13-year old girl in Ovo Forest, Tana-River County.
They are; Said Omar, Galgalo Athumani, Athumani Mohamed, Yasir Mohamed and Dero Juma.
DCI police boss George Kinoti said the five were arrested on Sunday and are expected to appear in court today.
5-Men Gang that kidnapped a 13-year-old girl, took her to Ovo forest in #TanaRiver & gang raped her in turns, were yesterday arrested. The five suspects;Said Omar,Galgalo Athumani,Athumani Mohamed,Yasir Mohamed & Dero Juma are in lawful custody & will be arraigned in court Today. pic.twitter.com/nS1kPDoyhx— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 29, 2019
The rescued girl is currently undergoing treatment and counselling in an hospital within the county.
Kinoti said the police are still looking for two more suspects who are believed to be among the gang that raped the minor.
Last year, police raised alarm over high cases of child rape.
AP commander Gilbert Nyunyi said men defile children and threaten them if they report.