Five arrested for gang raping a minor in Tana-River

Five suspects have been arrested for kidnapping and gang raping a 13-year old girl in Ovo Forest, Tana-River County.

They are; Said Omar, Galgalo Athumani, Athumani Mohamed, Yasir Mohamed and Dero Juma.

DCI police boss George Kinoti said the five were arrested on Sunday and are expected to appear in court today.

The rescued girl is currently undergoing treatment and counselling in an hospital within the county.

Kinoti said the police are still looking for two more suspects who are believed to be among the gang that raped the minor.

Last year, police raised alarm over high cases of child rape.

AP commander Gilbert Nyunyi said men defile children and threaten them if they report. 

29 April 2019

