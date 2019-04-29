Daily Mail bashed for linking Kipchoge to doping

But the Mail in its editorial headed "It's hard not to question the elite in the £1 billion London Marathon" cited doping in Kenya which they linked to Kipchoge's win .

It read: "Kipchoge is rewriting the record books when his native Kenya is in the midst of a major doping crisis and there are widespread concerns about anti-doping standards in Ethiopia."

The comment has been seen as an attempt to discredit Kipchoge despite being the greatest of all.

Kenyans have not taken this lying down as KOT bashed the Brtish media house.

User Sarah Kimani said, "The most rubbish OPED you'll read in your lifetime."

"#SomeoneTell @MailOnline that this article is essentially a mix of balderdash and poppycock wrapped in pure rubbish. What if @Mo_Farah won?" Robin Njogu said.

Boniface M Philip posed: "That's the big question.. "What if Mo Farah Won??.." Am 100% convinced this article wouldn't have featured."

Mercy Korir said: "The shoe is a concern, of course, when the latest version enjoyed sole occupancy of both the men's and women's podiums on Sunday and invites questions over whether it amounts to technological doping." Really?"

Beyond Zero Corruption‏ said: "Agreed. Complete hogwash mainly because their favorite was nowhere near the podium."

"The green eyed monster is evident. They can't take our ability from us," Donald Ouko1 said.

The article added that "No longer do we blindly attribute African brilliance to being born at altitude and running to and from school every day."

This comes after the IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal banned former Olympic and world 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop for four years over an anti-doping rule violation.

The ban is dated from February 3, 2018. But Kiprop has always maintained his innocence.