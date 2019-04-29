Civil society wants tobacco-free warnings in all institutions

The Kenya Tobacco Control Alliance has asked the Health Ministry to have ‘tobacco-free' warnings in all public and private institutions.

KETCA chairman, Joel Gitali on Monday said the government has slowed down on its mandate of ensuring that international and domestic tobacco policies were implemented.

“There is a rise in the violation of tobacco control policies by tobacco companies, vendors and consumers due to inadequate enforce,” Gitali said.

“Like laxity in inaugurating tobacco control board, failure to set up a tobacco control fund, regularization and enforcement of Shisha ban, and poor coordination of tobacco control at the Ministry of health.”

In a statement, Gitali said that some shisha parlours were associated with powerful people and could not be touched.