CRACKING THE WHIP

Agriculture CS Kiunjuri sacks NCPB boss Sang

In Summary

• Sang has been replaced by Zachary Magara who has been serving as the Deputy Director Agriculture.

• Kiunjuri is expected to address the media later on Monday over the recent developments at the NCPB.

National Cereals and Produce board CEO Albin Sang when he appeared before parliamentary Investment Committee over 252 million shillings spent in procurement of maize in the financial year 2014/15 and nothing was delivered. June 19,2018.
Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri has sacked the National Cereals and Produce Board acting MD Albin Sang.

Sang has been replaced by Zackary Magara who has been serving as the Deputy Director of Agriculture.

Sang took over the position of MD in May 2018 after Newton Terer resigned following the NCPB scandal over the sale of maize to unscrupulous traders.

Sang has been at the helm of NCPB for almost a year.

Kiunjuri is expected to address the media later on Monday over the recent developments at the NCPB.

Kiunjuri races against time to provide subsidised fertiliser as farmers plant

Kiunjuri blames cartels for causing problems in the importation
29 April 2019 - 12:56

