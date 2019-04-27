Waititu gets 7 days to reply to audit queries

Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Kiambu county bosses have seven days to respond to anti-graft agency audit queries or risk arrest.

This follows an EACC demand letter served to the county CEO/secretary. .

The county bosses are expected to provide documents and respond to concerns raised by EACC. “It is part of the investigations and they might be guilty or innocent,” an investigating officer.

“The EACC will forward its findings to the ODPP who can make clearance, observation or amendments.”

It was not clear the exact cases they are pursuing but EACC officials told the Star on Friday the investigations follow an anti-graft audit report and issues established by the agency revealing massive irregularities.

Officials privy to the investigation said the county had an unsupported expenditure of Sh786 million.

“Revenues collected daily cannot be tracked, which has seen individual staff run away with as much as Sh1 million,” EACC said in its report. The report, exclusively reported by the Star, questioned the employment criteria of staffers.