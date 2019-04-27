CONSPICUOUSLY MISSING

Uhuru, Moi absent at Jonathan Moi's funeral service at Kabarak

In Summary

• Moi was however been seen receiving condolence messages at his Kabarak residence since the demise of Jonathan on Saturday.

• Uhuru went to Moi's residence on Monday to deliver his condolence message.

Pall bearers with the casket carrying the remains of Jonathan Moi at Kabarak university, Nakuru County on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
President Uhuru Kenyatta and retired President Daniel Arap Moi failed to attend the mass service of Jonathan Toroitich held at Kabarak Universities grounds on Saturday.

As the mourners flocked the grounds, Uhuru and Mzee Moi were conspicuously absent at the service.

Family sources also indicated that Mzee Moi 95, will not attend his son's service at Kabimoi, Eldama Ravine, Baringo county.

He was however been seen receiving condolence messages at his Kabarak residence since the demise of Jonathan on Saturday.

 Uhuru went to Moi's residence on Monday to deliver his condolence message.

Among those present at the service included Deputy President William Ruto, Chief Justice David Maraga, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and CS Eugene Wamalwa.

Others were Maendeleo ya Wanawake Chairperson Zipporah Kittony, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Stanley Kiptis (Baringo) MPs William Cheptumo (Baringo North) and Moses Lessonet (Eldama Ravine).

Ruto on Wednesday afternoon flew to Baringo county to convey his message of condolence to Jonathan's family.

Unlike President Uhuru Kenyatta who visited retired President Moi at his Kabarak home in Nakuru county on Monday, the DP opted to visit Jonathan’s home in Kabimoi almost 54 km away from Kabarak.

Despite the chilly weather, mourners who started streaming in as early as 7 am to giving a befitting send-off kept on steaming in hours later as heavy security felt at the grounds.

by RITA DAMARY Senior Correspondent, Nakuru
News
27 April 2019 - 12:51

