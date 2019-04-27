Uhuru, Moi absent at Jonathan Moi's funeral service at Kabarak

President Uhuru Kenyatta and retired President Daniel Arap Moi failed to attend the mass service of Jonathan Toroitich held at Kabarak Universities grounds on Saturday.

As the mourners flocked the grounds, Uhuru and Mzee Moi were conspicuously absent at the service.

Family sources also indicated that Mzee Moi 95, will not attend his son's service at Kabimoi, Eldama Ravine, Baringo county.

He was however been seen receiving condolence messages at his Kabarak residence since the demise of Jonathan on Saturday.