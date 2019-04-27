Uhuru didn't ask for SGR loan in China trip - State House

"It is very disappointing to read excerpts from the newspapers. The President cannot be said to be returning home empty-handed for something he did not request," he stated.

The Chief of Staff maintained the headlines were not only factually incorrect, but they were also 'misleading and extremely damaging to the reputation of the People and the Government of the Republic of Kenya'.

"The Government of Kenya did not discuss any funding proposals for the extension of the SGR at the meeting. The SGR project is a regional project and the complexities in negotiating its completion involve several countries and securing financing for its completion could take several years of intricate negotiations," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma lashed out at the media over their reporting on the SGR loan deal by China.

Juma made it clear that the relationship between Kenya and China is broader than the SGR.

"In fact, the SGR extension beyond Naivasha was never a priority agenda for the current mission to Beijing," she tweeted.

She added that the main focus was on growing market access, development of the country's industrial and special economic zones, and partnership with the private sectors for investment.