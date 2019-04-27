SGR was not a priority in Uhuru China trip - CS Monica Juma

Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma has lashed out at the media over their reporting on the SGR loan deal by China.

On Saturday, the Nation and the Standard's front page headlines reported on the 'unsuccessful trip' by President Uhuru Kenyatta and AU special envoy Raila Odinga where they failed to secure the over Sh300 billion loan deal that would have seen the SGR be extended to Western Kenya.

Juma made it clear that the relationship between Kenya and China is broader than the SGR.