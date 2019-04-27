Ruto extends handshake to Gideon at Jonathan Moi's funeral

Deputy President William Ruto and his political rival Baringo Senator Gideon Moi shared a platform at Jonathan Toroitich Moi's funeral service at Kabarak University in Nakuru county.

Ruto who arrived at 11 am shook hands with Gideon before taking his seat in a rare show of goodwill.

However, Gideon did not stand up and was still as he shook Ruto's hand.

The Kanu chairman, however, later stood to greet Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka before both took their seats.