Ruto extends handshake to Gideon at Jonathan Moi's funeral

Deputy President William Ruto and his political rival Baringo Senator Gideon Moi shared a platform at Jonathan Toroitich Moi's funeral service at Kabarak University in Nakuru county.

Ruto who arrived at 11 am shook hands with Gideon before taking his seat in a rare show of goodwill.

However, Gideon did not stand up and was still as he shook Ruto's hand.

The Kanu chairman, however, later stood to greet Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka before both took their seats.

The handshake portrayed a temporary truce between the two fierce political rivals who seek control of the populous Rift Valley region.

On Wednesday, Ruto flew to Baringo county to convey his message of condolence to the family of the late Jonathan Toritich, the son of former President Daniel Moi.

Unlike President Uhuru Kenyatta who visited retired President Moi at his Kabarak home in Nakuru county on Monday, the DP opted to visit Jonathan’s home in Kabimoi almost 54km away from Kabarak.

The DP was accompanied by Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis, MPs Moses Lessonet (Eldama Ravine), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and Caleb Kositany (Soy).

by RITA DAMARY Senior Correspondent, Nakuru
News
27 April 2019 - 13:33

