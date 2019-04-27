[PHOTOS] Thousands of mourners bid farewell to Jonathan Moi

Thousands of mourners flocked at Kabarak University grounds to give a befitting send-off to Jonathan Toroitich Moi at an emotional funeral service at Kabarak University, Rongai in Nakuru County.

The family's kin poured their tributes describing Jonathan as a leader, a loving and selfless person when called upon to.

Jonathan's wife, Silvia in her tribute said, "Our world will never be the same without you JT. You have been a propelling force to our forward match of life. You slipped away so fast and so sudden and left us dumbfounded. Questions are more than the answers we can think of."