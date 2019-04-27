FINAL BOW

[PHOTOS] Thousands of mourners bid farewell to Jonathan Moi

In Summary

• The family's kin poured their tributes describing Jonathan as a leader, a loving and selfless person when called upon to.

• The burial ceremony to held at Jonathan's Kabimoi ranch in Kabimoi, Eldama Ravine in Baringo County.

Pall bearers with the casket carrying the remains of Jonathan Moi at Kabarak university, Nakuru County on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Pall bearers with the casket carrying the remains of Jonathan Moi at Kabarak university, Nakuru County on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Image: RITA DAMARY

Thousands of mourners flocked at Kabarak University grounds to give a befitting send-off to Jonathan Toroitich Moi at an emotional funeral service at Kabarak University, Rongai in Nakuru County.

The family's kin poured their tributes describing Jonathan as a leader, a loving and selfless person when called upon to.

Jonathan's wife, Silvia in her tribute said, "Our world will never be the same without you JT. You have been a propelling force to our forward match of life. You slipped away so fast and so sudden and left us dumbfounded. Questions are more than the answers we can think of."

Wayne Kiptoo Moi's tribute to his dad read, "My father was a good man. Full of ambition, Full of love and affection. His memory and energy will live forever through us. We know he shall rest in eternal peace."

Despite the chilly weather, mourners who started streaming in as early as 7am to giving a befitting send-off kept on streaming in hours later as heavy security felt at the grounds.

Deputy President William Ruto, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Former Maendeleo ya Wanawake Chairperson Zipporah Kittony, Amani national Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wycliffe Oparanya, Kenneth Lusaka, tens of governors, Mpswere among those who attended the service.

Also present were former Internal Security minister Julius Sunkuli, Former East Africa Community Musa Sirma, a former Minister Joe Nyaga, lawyer Phillip Murgor and Uasin Gishu veteran politician and farmer Jackson Minor among others.

Among the dignitaries who have arrived for the memorial mass include: Governors; Stanley Kiptis (Baringo)MPs; Musa Sirma (Former Eldama Ravine) William Cheptumo (Baringo North), Moses Lessonet (Eldama Ravine), Paul Otuoma (fomer, Funyula), top security personnel and government officials.

The burial ceremony to held at Jonathan's Kabimoi ranch in Kabimoi, Eldama Ravine in Baringo County.

Photos by Rita Damary

More: 

Uhuru visits Moi at Kabarak after death of Jonathan

The President upon landing, was received by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.
News
1 day ago

Ruto allies stopped from meeting Moi in Kabarak

Jonathan  will be buried tomorrow at his home in Kabimoi
News
1 day ago

DP Ruto dodges Moi, visits late son’s home

He opted to visit Jonathan’s home in Kabimoi, over 50km from Kabarak
News
1 day ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by RITA DAMARY Senior Correspondent, Nakuru
News
27 April 2019 - 12:31

Most Popular

  1. [PHOTOS] Thousands of mourners bid farewell to Jonathan Moi
    5m ago News

  2. SGR was not a priority in Uhuru China trip - CS Monica Juma
    20m ago News

  3. Your Saturday Breakfast Briefing
    5h ago Breakfast Briefing

  4. Kidero spends weekend in police custody
    5h ago News

  5. Kinoti clashes with Mbugua during IG first meeting
    5h ago News

Latest Videos