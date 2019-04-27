[PHOTOS] Thousands of mourners bid farewell to Jonathan Moi

• The family's kin poured their tributes describing Jonathan as a leader, a loving and selfless person when called upon to.
Thousands of mourners flocked at Kabarak University grounds to give a befitting send-off to Jonathan Toroitich Moi at an emotional funeral service at Kabarak University, Rongai in Nakuru County.
The family's kin poured their tributes describing Jonathan as a leader, a loving and selfless person when called upon to.
Jonathan's wife, Silvia in her tribute said, "Our world will never be the same without you JT. You have been a propelling force to our forward match of life. You slipped away so fast and so sudden and left us dumbfounded. Questions are more than the answers we can think of."
Wayne Kiptoo Moi's tribute to his dad read, "My father was a good man. Full of ambition, Full of love and affection. His memory and energy will live forever through us. We know he shall rest in eternal peace."
Despite the chilly weather, mourners who started streaming in as early as 7am to giving a befitting send-off kept on streaming in hours later as heavy security felt at the grounds.
Deputy President William Ruto, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Former Maendeleo ya Wanawake Chairperson Zipporah Kittony, Amani national Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wycliffe Oparanya, Kenneth Lusaka, tens of governors, Mpswere among those who attended the service.
Also present were former Internal Security minister Julius Sunkuli, Former East Africa Community Musa Sirma, a former Minister Joe Nyaga, lawyer Phillip Murgor and Uasin Gishu veteran politician and farmer Jackson Minor among others.
Among the dignitaries who have arrived for the memorial mass include: Governors; Stanley Kiptis (Baringo)MPs; Musa Sirma (Former Eldama Ravine) William Cheptumo (Baringo North), Moses Lessonet (Eldama Ravine), Paul Otuoma (fomer, Funyula), top security personnel and government officials.
The burial ceremony to held at Jonathan's Kabimoi ranch in Kabimoi, Eldama Ravine in Baringo County.
Photos by Rita Damary