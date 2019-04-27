INJUSTICE?

My arrest is a persecution and full of malice - Kidero

• The EACC came to my house at 4 am to arrest me.

• We arrived at the EACC headquarters at 7 am only to find all international and local Media waiting to blow the news making headlines.

Former Nairobi Governor Dr.Evans Kidero at a Milimani court on Thursday,March 07 during the hearing of his abuse of office case alongside other individuals.
Former Nairobi Governor Dr.Evans Kidero at a Milimani court on Thursday,March 07 during the hearing of his abuse of office case alongside other individuals.
My arrest continues to be a manifestation of persecution and malice.

The crimes am being arrested for were committed three years before I joined City Hall.

The EACC came to my house at 4 am to arrest me.

 
 

We arrived at the EACC headquarters at 7 am only to find all international and local Media waiting to blow the news making headlines.

Yet, some of the accused persons were in their houses and were not aware that EACC was looking for them and only announced in the media that they present themselves.

It's a demonstration that EACC is only interested in cheap media publicity through trying my case in the court of public opinion, rather than present their case in a formal judicial system.

It is there where they have to provide proof beyond the excitement of arrests and media.

I was arrested at 6 am why wasn't I taken to court on the same day?

The plan was to keep me in a police station the whole weekend.

I am not a flight risk and I've appeared either in court or EACC whenever I've been required to do so.

 

What happened to other mega corruption accusations worth billions of shillings which have been investigated and never presented in court?

The Ministry of Health Chinese clinics, others like the inflated dam projects whose values are much more than the money we have been given for Konza Techno city and Uhuru Highway overpass.

Malice, persecution and cheap public relations stance will not deliver war against corruption.

What God has willed no human being can stop or destroy.

Lastly, the English say that it's bad manners to talk when you've been given food with a big spoon but let's remember that most times that food can be poison.

Isaiah 41:10 which is my belief, "So I do not fear for the lord is with meI will not be dismayed for he is my GodHe will strengthen me and help meHe will hold me with his righteous right hand."

by EVANS KIDERO
News
27 April 2019 - 15:16

