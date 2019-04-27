My arrest is a persecution and full of malice - Kidero

My arrest continues to be a manifestation of persecution and malice.

The crimes am being arrested for were committed three years before I joined City Hall.

The EACC came to my house at 4 am to arrest me.

We arrived at the EACC headquarters at 7 am only to find all international and local Media waiting to blow the news making headlines.

Yet, some of the accused persons were in their houses and were not aware that EACC was looking for them and only announced in the media that they present themselves.

It's a demonstration that EACC is only interested in cheap media publicity through trying my case in the court of public opinion, rather than present their case in a formal judicial system.

It is there where they have to provide proof beyond the excitement of arrests and media.

I was arrested at 6 am why wasn't I taken to court on the same day?