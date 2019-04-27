Moi mourns eldest son Jonathan in emotional tribute

Retired President Daniel Arap Moi has mourned his eldest son Jonathan, 64 in a speech read by Baringo Senator Gideon at Kabarak University grounds in Rongai, Nakuru.

Moi described Jonathan as a caring and dedicated son who was enthusiastic in many ways.

"Others knew you as a rally driver, a farmer, JT while to me, you were my son. I have lived my life to the fullest and no father should bury his son but vice versa. I'm happy God chose you to be my son," said Moi.

Moi said that Jonathan's great passion was farming and rallying.

"He had a great passion for farming, that came from me, but rallying, I don't know 'He described him as a kind, uncomplicated person," he said.

Moi added, "The happiest moment for any parent is to know his child has given his life to Christ. This is the great comfort to know that my son had made space with His maker."

"Jonathan will meet with his Mama, relatives and friends. We will clothe you with prayers, we will take care of those you have left behind," the former President said.

He added" you made mistakes, you were not perfect. I loved you. I hand you over to God, your maker,".

Gideon on his part said that he was saddened with the loss of his brother Jonathan.

Deputy President William Ruto said that he knew Jonathan years back.

"We have come here to stand with you and tell you Jonathan was your kin buy our friend too. I met him during YK92, he was a very simple and down to earth. He had a home in Eldoret and many friends in Eldoret," Ruto said.