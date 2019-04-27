Man charged with lying to have police probe made-up theft

A man was charged on Friday with lying to the police to investigate Sh710,000 allegedly stolen from his account by his 'colleague manager'.

Samuel Nyabwa is said to have reported to Kilimani police officer Victor Odhiambo that his colleague manager Stephen Nyabwa had forged his signature and stole his money. He said both of them were managers at the Shrine in Sparkles Company and had related well until his money was stolen.

It later turned out that the accused is his brother and both of them are unemployed. They had differed at their home on issues related to food.

The accused is said to have committed the offence on July 28, 2018.

The officer then launched investigations deserves but realised months later that the two were jobless and never worked at the company.

Nyabwa was charged with lying to the police and wasting their time and energy.

He pleaded not guilty before Kibera senior principal magistrate Esther Boke and said he was only using the right legal procedures to get justice.

According to prosecution, the accused had differed with his brother on who should buy flour. He, therefore, decided to fix him so he could teach him a lesson.

The prosecution said the police decided to investigate the matter and only realised that the person being accused of theft was the complainant's brother.

The prosecution said the officer took his time and resources to investigate the matter, which complainant knew was not factual.

The furious officer arrested Nyabwa and took him to the Kilimani police station.

Nyabwa was granted Sh50,000 bond. The case will be heard on May 6.