Lawyer Nyakundi denies killing his son

Lawyer Assa Nyakundi yesterday denied killing his son in a Kiambu court.

Nyakundi was charged with manslaughter before senior principal magistrate Bosiboni Nyang'ena.

The lawyer is alleged to have killed Joseph Bogonko Nyakundi on March 17, 2019, in Nairobi.

He has been hospitalised since March 17. Nyang'ena released him on a Sh1 million bond or Sh300,000 bail.

His five-lawyer defence team led by Cliff Ombeta told the court that Nyakundi is an officer of the court and understood the meaning of bail. They undertook to ensure that he attends court when required.

At the same time, the lawyers said their client will shift from his Muthaiga residence pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The magistrate ordered police to escort him to his Muthaiga house to collect his personal items and thereafter to escort him to his new place.