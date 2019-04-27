Kiambu MCAs ask DCI to probe threats

Ten Kiambu MCAs have file a complaint with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations alleging threats over their Sh16 billion suit against the county government.

The MCAs sued the county and the Controller of Budget over a controversial supplementary budget.

High Court Judge James Makau extended orders on April 24 stopping implementation of the Sh16 billion Supplementary Appropriation (Kiambu County Bill Number 3) of 2019.

Judge Makau ruled that no funds should be released from Treasury pending hearing and determination of the case.

The ward reps say Martin Njoroge of Chania was assaulted on Wednesday and is nursing injuries. They suspect the attackers are associated with the county government.

The ten are Stanley Kiarie (Ikinu), Peter Karugu (Limuru East), John Ngure (Kihara), Samuel Kimani (Kinoo), Simon Kamau (Komothai), Solomon Kinuthia (Ndenderu), Gideon Gachara (Ndeiya), Naphtaly Ngugi (Sigona), Eliud Ngugi (Muguga) and Martin Njoroge (Chania).

Addressing the press at DCI offices, the MCAs said they will not be intimidated while questioning the county government on how the money will be spent.

The MCAs told court that Governor Ferdinand Waititu had signed into law the Appropriation Bill 2019 and was in the process of acquiring funds from Treasury.

“The relevant committee in Finance, Budget and Appropriation Committee of the County Assembly were not involved and that the Bill was not moved as stipulated in the Standing Orders," the court was told.

The matter will be heard on May 27.