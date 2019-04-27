Jonathan Toroitich to be laid to rest at his Kabimoi home

Jonathan Moi will be buried on Saturday at his home in Kabimoi, in Eldama Ravine with a funeral service held at his father’s home in Kabarak.

Thousands of mourners are expected to attend the burial.

Chairman of the burial committee, who is also the Kabarak University Vice-Chancellor Prof Henry Kiplagat said the burial plans that have been going on for the last one week have been finalised to give him a befitting send-off.

“We expect many people to attend as JT was a man of the people with an infectious smile. We are deeply grateful to all who have been with the family with the mourning period,” he said.

According to family sources, President Uhuru Kenyatta excused himself when he went to give giving his condolence to retired President Moi on Monday.

Uhuru is away to China on official business.The sources indicated that there are high chances of Deputy President William Ruto to attend the burial.

”It has been stated that the DP will be at Kabarak University for the requiem mass before heading to the burial to be held in Kabimoi,” said the family source.