I'll feed the hungry, Sonko tells Kibwana

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has vowed to continue distributing relief food to the hungry including in Makueni despite Governor Kivutha Kibwana's criticism.

Kibwana said Sonko planned to distribute relief food to residents of Makueni without involving him and other elected leaders.

In a recorded phone conversation between former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile and Kibwana that went viral, the governor is heard complaining that Sonko didn't follow protocol in the planned distribution of relief food.

"I know you are close to him. Go and tell Sonko it is upon him to choose to follow protocol or not, but leaders should respect each other," Kibwana is heard saying in the two minutes and 48 seconds audio clip.

Kibwana accuses Kathonzweni MCA Francis Mutungi of inviting Sonko to Makueni without involving other leaders.

"Mutungi appears to have lost manners because of the weird things he is doing currently," Kibwana says.

But Sonko rubbished Kibwana's accusations, saying he had earlier asked the governor to inform him the areas in Makueni most affected by drought.

"Let us not politicize a program that is helping our people who are suffering. No one will stop me from assisting those in need of food," Sonko told the Star on phone Friday.

Sonko said the distribution of relief food that was to start on Thursday at Kathonzweni was canceled following the death of a relative to Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr.

"We will proceed with the program at a later date and we will involve everyone including Kibwana. We don't want it to appear like the leaders elected by the people of Makueni are not in service of their people," he said.

On March 30 at a burial of a relative in Unoa village, Makueni, Sonko appealed to Kibwana, who was not present, to consult with other leaders and inform his office the areas most affected by the hunger for food assistance.