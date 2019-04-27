Family lives in fear over death of relative

The family of a man whose body was found dumped alongside another in a thicket in Kisauni, Mombasa, says they are living in fear.

The body of Tonny Ndenge, 35, was found in Mishomoroni on Sunday. The other body was identified as that of Emmanuel Chivondo, 28, Ndenge's landlord.

Ndenge’s body was found with a police jacket and belt.

Police have distanced themselves from the killings, saying investigations are ongoing.

Ndenge’s bother Mgandi Ndenge said the whole family, including Ndenge’s wife Dorcas Kokota and four children, brothers and other relatives are scared.

“We are worried about our safety. We don’t know who killed him and why,” Mgandi said.

He spoke at the Coast General Hospital where a postmortemn was conducted on Ndenge’s body by pathologist Daniel Rambi.

The postmortem report says Ndenge was shot three times in the chest and head.

Said Wali, who witnessed the postmortem, said all the bullets exited the body.

“No bullets remained in the body according to the pathologist. We are still in shock. Police should help us unravel this mystery,” said Wali, Ndenge’s close friend.

Kevin Kaulu, the deceased’s uncle, said the family is desperate to know who pumped bullets into his nephew’s body and why.

“We would like the government to help unravel this mystery so that we get to bury our son with peace of mind,” he said.

Ndenge’s body will be buried in Batani area of Rabai on Saturday.

Muslims for Human Rights rapid response officer Francis Auma said the lobby group is keen to have the mystery solved so that the family gets closure.

“We all want to know what happened. This is a controversial death. We want those responsible to be arrested. You cannot kill and dump bodies in a thicket and go scot free,” Auma said.

He urged detectives to expedite investigations.

Auma said so far, Muhuri has recorded eight cases of bullet-riddle bodies dumped in different places in the Coast region this year alone.

On March 26, Kenya Wildlife Service rangers stumbled upon six bodies while on patrol inside the Tsavo West National Park.

The six bodies were all naked, riddled with bullet wounds and strangulation marks, and there were no identification documents on them.