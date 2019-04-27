CORRIDORS OF POWER

• An NIS officer seems to have forgotten his job and is being used to spy on internal staff.
The arrest of former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero seems to have sent some county chiefs into a panic. Corridors has learnt that hours after the much-publicised arrest on Friday, an ODM Governor from Nyanza, who is being investigated over misappropriation of county cash, instructed his lawyers to get orders restraining any investigative agency from arresting him, fearing that the authorities might pounce on him over the case which has been dragging for months now.
A former gubernatorial aspirant in one of the counties in Western Kenya has gone completely broke months after putting up a protracted fight for the county’s top post. The aspirant has surprised his friends with the manner he is disposing of his assets. Early this month, our moles whispered that the youthful politician, who traversed the county in hired helicopters in search of votes, sold one of his posh assets to a governor of a neighbouring county. His handlers confided in Corridors that the cash was paid to some lenders who were tired of his excuses and had threatened to auction his properties.
An NIS officer deployed to one of the key ministries is the talk of the town. The man deployed in the protocol department of the ministry with the key duty of carrying out espionage on diplomats in the country seems to have forgotten his duty and is now being used by senior internal staff to spy on Kenyan staff in the ministry. He hacks their mobile phones and emails for personal information, which is used to frame, blackmail and fight the victims. To make matters worse, the alcoholic officer discusses the same confidential information in clubs and bars for all and sundry to know. What happened to spies keeping a low profile to avoid blowing their cover?
A popular blogger from a Rift Valley county who runs a news site and has been a strong critic of Jubilee has gone underground, leaving tongues wagging. The blogger who once worked with a former governor in the county and who has never shied away from taking on the current governor who succeeded his former boss has now toned down his attacks. The man, whom the residents have always relied on as a whistleblower on shady deals in the county, has now resorted to singing the tunes of the governor, something many believe is as a result of being compromised. Our mole at the county tells us the man recently met the governor and was promised a multimillion tender. Bloggers from the county, we are told, now give him briefs of the governor's events so he can publish because he has defected. It is unclear if the deal will be sustainable, considering the blogger has a close attachment with the former county boss who is plotting a comeback in 2022.