CORRIDORS OF POWER

A popular blogger from a Rift Valley county who runs a news site and has been a strong critic of Jubilee has gone underground, leaving tongues wagging. The blogger who once worked with a former governor in the county and who has never shied away from taking on the current governor who succeeded his former boss has now toned down his attacks. The man, whom the residents have always relied on as a whistleblower on shady deals in the county, has now resorted to singing the tunes of the governor, something many believe is as a result of being compromised. Our mole at the county tells us the man recently met the governor and was promised a multimillion tender. Bloggers from the county, we are told, now give him briefs of the governor's events so he can publish because he has defected. It is unclear if the deal will be sustainable, considering the blogger has a close attachment with the former county boss who is plotting a comeback in 2022.