​​Come for spiritual food, bishop tells politicians

A Siaya bishop has asked politicians to go for spiritual nourishment in church and not politics.

Isaac Obure of Future Life Tabernacle Church said he is ​​comfortable with politicians attending Sunday service but not politicking at the pulpit.

Addressing journalists in his office in Siaya on Wednesday, Obure clarified that politicians contributing towards the development of God's work in churches with clean money is not bad.

"The church is a holy place and being against all forms of evil we cannot accept dirty money even if it is towards the development of the church," Obure said.

He added that accepting politicians in church should not always be linked to politics as some of them are regular members of a given church.

"If politicians want to do politics, they are free to conduct rallies after church service outside the church but not in the church," he said.

Bishop Obure asked the government to regulate all mushrooming churches.

He said if not regulated, Christianity will become a business.

"Let the government form a special body that is not biased comprising of church leaders and government officers to regulate churches," he said.

Obure said the government should look at the objectives of a church to know its intention.

He said some Kenyans are vulnerable and need prayers but they can be hoodwinked by fake pastors whose aim is to make money by faking miracles.